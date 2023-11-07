ALAH eighth grader Blayne Louden looks to pass the ball after making a steal in the jr. high season opening game on Oct. 31. Teammates on the court with Blayne are Carson Reed (30), Solly Binion (41), Jansen Burnett (42) and Alexander Olivero (10). The jr. high boys’ teams were to host Argenta-Oreana on Nov. 2, play at Central A & M on Nov. 7 and return home on Nov. 9 to face neighboring ACS. Game time is 6 p.m. for the seventh-grade games with the eighth grade to follow. Photo by Sally McCarthy

ALAH Jr. High Boys Basketball

Oct. 31 vs. Shiloh

ALAH 7th grade defeated Shiloh 40-10

Scoring: Beau Green 4-1-2-1-12; Bentley Hutson 6-0-2-1-13; Nolan Bartley 2-0-1-1-5; Colton Snyder 2-0-0-0-4; Jase Kingery 2-0-0-0-2; Donovan Vanausdoll 2-0-0-0-4

8th grade: Shiloh defeated ALAH 48-13

Scoring: Anden Berry 1-0-2-0-2; Landon Willoughby 2-0-2-1-5; Alexander Olivero 1-0-0-0-2; Jansen Burnett 1-0-2-0-2; Mace Stirrett 1-0-0-0-2

ALAH Jr. High Boys Basketball

Nov. 2 vs. Argenta-Oreana

7th Grade: Argenta-Oreana defeated ALAH 34-22

Scoring: Beau Green 4-0-0-0-8; Bentley Hutson 3-0-1-0-6; Griffin Hilton 0-0-2-0-0; Donovan Vanausdoll 2-0-8-4-8

8th Grade:

Argenta-Oreana defeated ALAH 78-20

Scoring: Anden Berry 2-0-2-1-3; Carson Reed 3-1-4-3-12; Jansen Burnett 0-0-3-1-1; Mace Stirrett 2-0-2-0-4