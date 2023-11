Gwen Herring puts up a shot in the Knights home seventh grade girls’ basketball game last week. Gwen had four points in the contest which ALAH dropped to Warrensburg-Latham 14-23. Photo by Sally McCarthy

ALAH Jr. High Girls Basketball

Oct. 30 vs. Warrensburg-Latham

7th Grade: Warrensburg-Latham defeated ALAH 23-14

Scoring: Kyndrie Carter 2-0-0-4; Gwen Herring 2-2-0-4; Abby Franklin 2-0-0-4; Payton Tinkle 1-2-0-2

8th Grade: Warrensburg-Latham defeated ALAH 44-31

Scoring: Annabelle Vanausdoll 1-1-0-2; Bella Romine 1-2-0-2; Addie Dixon 3-6-2-8; Rylie Ward 4-6-1-9; Alana Perez 5-0-0-10

ALAH Jr. High Girls Basketball

Oct. 31 vs. Tuscola

7th Grade: Tuscola defeated ALAH 28-11

8th Grade: ALAH defeated Tuscola 28-12