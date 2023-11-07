Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County breaking ground in Bement next spring

Meetings to be held for applicants

Looking for an opportunity to buy an affordable, new home for your family?

Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County will be breaking ground in Bement, IL in the spring of 2024 to build its 17th home. Do you qualify to become a proud new homeowner of a Habitat for Humanity house?

To learn about this exciting opportunity, please attend one of the following meetings held at the Bement Village Hall, 148 W. Bodman St, Bement, IL:

• Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

(You will fill out a worksheet at the meeting to help you determine your eligibility, so please try and bring some of the following information with you: 1- total monthly income from all sources 2- all debts such as loans, credit card balances etc 3- monthly expenses such as rent, utilities etc.)

Habitat for Humanity looks at 4 areas of selection criteria when reviewing applicants:

1. Your family’s actual housing need, based on the suitability of your current shelter.

2. Your current income and ability to pay for a Habitat house.

3. Your willingness to participate as a ‘partner’ with Habitat.

4. You must reside in Piatt County, IL or reside within a PC school district at the time of your application.

If you are unable to attend one of the meetings, but want more information, please contact any one of the following Habitat committee members: Dale Lattz (217) 687-4012, Martin Meyer (217) 649-6322, Robin Lampert (217) 778-3366 or Alora Murphy (217) 840-2961.

All personal & financial information Is kept strictly confidential.

Application Deadline is December 1, 2023