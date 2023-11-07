Rain Fails to Dampen Atwood 2023 Halloween Festivities

3 years & younger: Left to right, first place: David, Kennedy & Eli Meyer, Atwood; second place: Hanah Watson & Deddick Orndorff, Atwood; third place: Britney & Acre Kirby of Arthur; accompanied by Emeline Greathouse, 2023 ALAH Jr. Miss and Harper Hale, 2023 ALAH Little Miss

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Mother Nature made the evening rather spooky outside at the Atwood Chamber of Commerce annual Halloween festivities, annual Halloween parade, trunk or treat, sponsored by United Church & open to the community, and Village of Atwood trick or treat on Sunday, October 29.

It is always nice to have it outside, but not when it is cold, windy and rainy. Thanks to the United Church of Atwood, festivities were moved inside. It was crowded, but everyone seemed to have a great time. Bill Fleming with his wit did a great job as the MC.

The evening began with a parade of all sorts of costumes, from Cruella de Vil and her dalmatian puppies to Sandy from Grease to Mary Poppins just to name a few. The winners are listed under the pictures. A few members of the Atwood American Legion Post #770 performed their duties in charge of parade control. When you are inside and the space is limited, that is a big job. Legionnaires were Commander Ken Caraway, Jim McCullum, Larry Price, Howard Kamm and Andy Brandenburg.

All of the tables were full of treats from businesses and individuals. A thank you to A-H Grade School/Jr. High Principal Chris Forman and his family for including the school in the festivities. The United Church furnished hot dogs to help with the hungers and too many sweets, while the Lake Fork United Church of Christ handed out yummy doughnuts.

Judging is a very difficult decision with so many unique individuals. Judges this year were Linda Kocher of a Bloom Above & Beyond of Tuscola; Stephanie Hale, mother of ALAH Little Miss Harper Hale, and Tracy Martin, mother of ALAH Jr. Miss Emeline Greathouse, both of Arthur.

Most of all, thanks to the Atwood and area residents for attending the 2023 Atwood Halloween festivities. It is always a lot of fun.