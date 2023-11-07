Sesquicentennial Committee Donates Three New Benches to Atwood

The Sesquicentennial Committee is proud of the bench at Rajah Memorial Park purchased by Diane and Ron Eagan. The Eagans wanted to donate the bench as a gift to the village, on behalf of the committee. Pictured, left to right, Ronda Schumacher, Ginger Denton, Diane Eagan, Alora Murphy and Mary Ellen Harris

A-H Library District employees admire one of the two new benches in downtown Atwood, purchased by the Sesquicentennial Committee. Pictured, left to right, Stacy White and Kathy Davis

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

The Sesquicentennial Committee, consisting of Diane Eagan, chr., Alora Murphy, Ronda Schumacher, Ginger Denton and Mary Ellen Harris, worked hard this year to help the Village of Atwood commemorate their 150th year of existence. The committee worked diligently to host the kickoff event at the Atwood Park on June 11. Donations were given to help with this endeavor, plus money from the village board, the committee sold shirts, etc. to raise money.

During the June 11 kickoff, displays of old-time pictures of Atwood, along with the items taken from the old-time capsule, the history of Atwood and so much more was there to observe, despite the rain. The items were also on display during the Apple Dumpling Festival and recently at the former village hall on a Saturday. The items have been packed up and will be on display at the A-H Public Library in the future.

During the October meeting of the Atwood Village Board, Chairperson Eagan, also a village trustee, reported to the board their committee was disbanding and the remainder of their account would be given to the chamber to continue their community events. Before the committee dissolved, they purchased two more benches for the Atwood downtown area, which are now in place. The first bench they purchased is located in Rajah Memorial Park.

A special “Thank You” to this committee for their untiring efforts to make the Atwood Sesquicentennial a year to remember.