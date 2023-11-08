Broom Palace garners city support; New tenant for old Dollar General site

By David Porter

The City of Arcola is moving forward with plans to build a broom palace next to City Hall where the Metropolitan Block had been. Pat Monahan has spearheaded the project, which will be built mostly with private funding. The building, modeled after an 1898 broom corn palace, will include a museum and a Libman Company outlet store.

