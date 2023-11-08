Local veteran receives a free roof; Speaks about his life during and after the Marines

By Dominik Stallings

James Cazel, a retired Marine Corps veteran and Arthur local, received a free roof from Central Roofing through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Purple Heart Homes.

The Owen Corning Roof Deployment Project started in 2016 and matches preferred contractors with military families nationwide for a free roof.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.