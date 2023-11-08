Local veteran receives a free roof; Speaks about his life during and after the Marines

By Dominik Stallings
James Cazel, a retired Marine Corps veteran and Arthur local, received a free roof from Central Roofing through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Purple Heart Homes.
The Owen Corning Roof Deployment Project started in 2016 and matches preferred contractors with military families nationwide for a free roof.
Marine Corps Veteran James Cazel (middle) stands with Matt Kowalis (left) and Derrick Adams (right) from Central Roofing. Workers from the company replace Cazel’s roof in the background. Central Roofing is providing the roof for free through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Purple Heart Homes. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Workers from Central Roofing prepare to lay tiles for Marine Corps Veteran James Cazel ‘s new roof on Nov. 2. Central Roofing is providing the roof for free through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Purple Heart Homes. Photo courtesy of Central Roofing.
A bird eye’s view of Cazel’s roof, which he received for free from Central Roofing through the Owens Corning roof Deployment Project and Purple Heart Homes. Photo courtesy from Central Roofing.