Tuscola drama presents ‘Winter Wonderettes’

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola High School’s drama department is presenting this year’s musical, “Winder Wonderettes,” Nov. 11 and 12 at the Ironhorse Clubhouse in Tuscola. It’s the first time the school has performed the musical.

There will be four performances over the two days. Saturday, Nov. performances are at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Sunday, there will be a performance at 2 p.m. Muffins from Heather Brown at “My Grandma’s Kitchen” will be available during the 10 a.m. performance on Saturday. Cookies will be available at other performances.