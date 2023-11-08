Two diabetic alert dogs help keep two Douglas County girls safe

By Dominik Stallings

Two teenage girls, 14-year-old Jorja Lebeter and 12-year-old Macelyn Boddy, found support for their type 1 diabetes with their canine companions. Their diabetic alert dogs, British labradors Magic and Sherman, can detect whether their blood sugar levels are dropping or spiking.

With type 1 diabetes, the pancreas makes little or no insulin. Insulin allows sugar to enter cells and produce energy. Both high and low blood sugar can cause life-threatening conditions.

