ALAH Football Earns 14 All Lincoln Prairie Conference Honors

By Sally McCarthy

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond football team garnered fourteen spots on the 2023 Lincoln Prairie All Conference football teams.

Named to the First Team All LPC were Jacob Tighe, offensive lineman (unanimous); Nathan Tighe, defensive lineman; Maddix Stirrett, linebacker; and Kaden Herschberger, place kicker.

Earning Second Team All LPC were Brody Louden, offensive lineman (unanimous); Mackenley Bowles, offensive lineman; Jayce Parsons, quarterback; Landon Waldrop, running back; Connor Nettles, wide receiver and defensive back; and Jeffrey Arwine, defensive lineman.

Selected as Honorable Mention All LPC were Landon Waldrop, punter; Jacob Tighe, defensive lineman; and Easton Frederick, linebacker.

Congratulations to all the Knights earning All Lincoln Prairie Conference honors!!

The rest of the All LPC selections were FIRST TEAM-Offensive Lineman- Hunter Kemper, Cumberland (unanimous); Lucas Floyd, Sullivan-Okaw Valley; Parker Kneirim, Villa Grove; Orlando Marcos, Arcola; and Jaxson Batty, Nokomis; Quarterback- Cooper Christensen, SOV; Running Back- Blake McMechan, Cumberland (unanimous); Alan Fryman, SOV; Nolan Herpstreith, Nokomis; Wide Receiver- Collin Cramer, Sangamon Valley; Aiden Ballinger, SOV; Brady Clodfelder; Defensive Lineman- Zach Harmon, Cumberland; Parker Kniermin, Villa Grove; John Kibler, Tri-County; Linebacker- Owen McGinnis, Cumberland; Jaeger Hill, Sangamon Valley; Demarkus Moore, SOV; Jonathan Kiser, Villa Grove; Defensive Back- Blake McMechan, Cumberland (unanimous); Aiden Ballinger, SOV; Brady Clodfelder, Villa Grove; Ryan Lindstrom, Arcola; Punter- Michael Freese, Cerro Gordo Bement.

SECOND TEAM- Offensive Lineman- Mason Booker, SOV (unanimous); Zack Wells, Villa Grove (unanimous); MJ Hall Argenta-Oreana (unanimous); Connor Wilson, Nokomis; Running Back- Jayden Henson-Tice, Arcola; Gunner Cline, Villa Grove; Wide Receiver- Seth Forlines, SOV; Jalynn Flowers, A-O; Defensive Lineman- Elijah Duzan-Beller, SOV; Blake Getting, Sangamon Valley; Atticus Bertolino, Nokomis; MJ Hall, A-O; Linebacker- Tyson Lewis, Arcola; Tyson Oros, A-O; Grant Keyser, Cumberland; Riley Reynolds, Nokomis; Clay Kibler, Tri-County; Defensive Back- Braden Phillips, Arcola; Caleb Weaver, CGB; Kadynn Petty, Nokomis; Hayden Moody, SOV; Punter- Gael Elizondo, Arcola; Place Kicker- Sophia Shaw, VG

HONORABLE MENTION-Offensive Lineman- Riley Reynolds, Nokomis; Wyatt Poyner, SOV; Running Back- Daryl Evans, Nokomis; Clay Kibler, Tri-County; Quarterback- Layne Rund, VG; Wide Receiver- Brayden Phillips, Arcola; Chase Logue, A-O; Myles Watson, Tri-County; Punter- Ethan Mahan, A-O; Defensive Lineman- Jaxson Batty, Nokomis; Kyler Williams, VG; Linebacker- Mason Booker, SOV; Hunter Butts, VG; Mason McDermith, CGB; Defensive Back – Seth Forlines, SOV