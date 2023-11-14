ALAH girls basketball looks to continue to improve, despite youth

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights girls basketball team will look different after graduating a key group of seniors but hope to learn and grow throughout the entire upcoming season.

“It’s good to be back and I just got my day two plans done, so that feels good, and we have a really young team,” Head Coach Mac Condill said. “So, it’s funny, we had several student athletes at the FFA convention last week and talking to our coaching staff, we were like, we just miss seeing everybody because we’re still trying to figure out who has what to offer. But it’s kind of exciting,” he added.

Coach Condill said that the focus of improvement during the off-season was fundamentals and terminology, and this is a squad full of mostly underclassmen.

“Last year we had such a mature group that was in the program for four years,” coach stated. He went on to say, “So we went right to some kind of advanced stuff and then they’re trying to catch up and that sort of thing. Whereas this year with such a younger group, we’ve started from scratch, which again, that’s not a bad thing. What are you going to hear me say a thousand times in the next three months? You know, if I say press cut fill, what’s that mean? Or ball movement, player movement, what does that mean? They’ll actually get a terminology sheet that kind of gives definitions and just trying to talk the same language,” Condill explained.

Coach also talked about a new thing they are implementing this year and that is, “We’ve got a word for a word and a phrase for every day which I write it right in front of them and it’s on the poster board the whole practice trying to put things in perspective.”

“Basketball isn’t everything, but we can use basketball as a way to hopefully learn life lessons and work hard. You can have fun and work hard at the same time. So, I’m trying to tackle a lot the first five days.”

Claire Seal will be the lone senior coming back and has been an all-conference and all-area player the last three years. He expects a big impact from her this season and other underclassmen will have their chances to come in and impact the team. Condill expects Seal and his other leaders to lead by example before asking for more.

“I hope they’re very vocal, on and off the court. I hope they’re very positive on and off the court. And yesterday’s word was support, the day before was kindness,” Coach Condill said. So I think we’ve got to support our teammates and we’ve got to be kind but that doesn’t mean we can’t be loud. It doesn’t mean we can’t call them on this needs to be better or that needs to be better, but you better be doing it yourself before you start asking other people to do it. I talk about that a lot. You lead by example and then once you do that you can really start requesting more from other players.”

Coach Condill’s season expectations are to get better every single week and for him to do that growth around Christmas and after towards February.

“I want to be better than we are now in February. And if we’re not then I don’t think I’ve done my job,” coach said. “If we do that with the tools we have and the fundamentals we are laying down, the groundwork we’re laying down, I absolutely think we should be having our site set for a conference championship run in the tournament and the regional championship, something that’s been elusive.”

Looking at the Lincoln Prairie Conference this season he stated, “We’ve got some really tough teams in our conference, Tri-County being obviously number one and I’m sure they don’t want to give that up. I don’t know how many conferences they’ve won in a row, but it seems like they’ve won everything. And then the ever-elusive regional championship. I don’t know how, I think I’ve played in almost every regional championship since I’ve been coaching, which is great, but we haven’t won it quite yet.”

Coach Condill’s overall message to readers and the community is to continue to come out and support his team.

“I will go to my grave, kind of preaching that girls’ basketball should be supported, because it’s just a great brand of basketball,” Condill said. “It’s fast, it’s quick, it’s intelligent, it’s hard working, it’s hard-nosed, it’s not what a lot of people think girls’ basketball is. It’s not 1987, there’s some unbelievable athletes out there and their best sport isn’t even basketball and they’re going leave it all on the court. I just get more enjoyment watching girls’ basketball, it’s a little more X’s and o’s and a little more fundamental. It’s not flashy and has many three-pointers and that’s creeping into our game for sure.”

Condill encourages people to go support your local girls’ basketball team. Give it a shot if you haven’t tried it in a few years because I think you’ll like it.