ALAH Volleyball Places Two Sophomores on the 2023 All Lincoln Prairie Conference Teams

By Sally McCarthy

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights volleyball team had two players earn All Lincoln Prairie Conference honors. Sophomore Summer Melton was selected to the First Team All Lincoln Prairie Conference for the 2023 season. Fellow sophomore Karaline Vanausdoll earned an Honorable Mention selection.

Congratulations to both Knights on their post season All LPC selections!!

The rest of the All LPC selections were: FIRST TEAM: Kacie Sisk, Arcola; Abby Jackson, Argenta-Oreana; Ali Walker, Cerro Gordo Bement; Skye Tieman, Cerro Gordo Bement; Mary Roland, Heritage; Maggye Smith, Unity Christian; Kayln Cordes, Villa Grove

SECOND TEAM: Katelyn Shoemaker, Cumberland; Lilli Montgomery, Heritage; Jules Crockett, Okaw Valley; Tessa Seeley, Sullivan; Josie Armstrong, Tri-County; Mallory Harrison, Unity Christian; Maddie Jones, Unity Christian; Jobella Crafton, Villa Grove

Honorable Mention: Kelsey Moore, Arcola; Gabby Laskowski, Argenta-Oreana; Miriah Powell, Argenta-Oreana; Phoebe Reynolds, Blue Ridge; Haylei Simpson, Cerro Gordo Bement; Briana Reese, Tri-County; Kiley Dyer, Sullivan