Bement Celebrates Veterans Day, Jed Mackey Guest Speaker

Staff Sargent Jed Mackey was the guest speaker at the Bement Veterans day program held on Thursday, November 9.

Mrs. Mary Vogt, Bement Superintendent, welcomed students, families, community members, and especially the honored guests in attendance, the Veterans. “Bement CUSD #5 proudly honors and thanks all of our Veterans and their families. These heroes have sacrificed so much to ensure that we can live in a land of liberty, peace, and opportunity,” she stated.

The Bement choir under the direction of Danielle Tracey, performed “Pride of America” which recognizes each branch of the military followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Principal Doug Kepley announced the American Legion Essay winners from Mr. Snyder’s 8th grade Social Studies class and Mr. Elder’s high school United States History class Veterans Day writing assignment. This year’s topic was “What is the historical importance of celebrating Veterans Day and as a nation why should we be grateful for that veterans have done in our past and continue to do in the present?”

Ed Guliford from Albert Parker VFW Post 620 and Mike Adams from the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 presented gift certificates and gift cards Livia Mackey, 8th grade essay winner, and Brayden Strack, high school winner.

The guest speaker for the ceremony was Staff Sargent Jed Mackey. Mackey served in the United States Army from 1999-2013. He deployed numerous times during his service throughout the world in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the International War on Terror.

He obtained his associates degree in Criminal Justice and after his service concluded in 2013, Jed worked in law enforcement in California until he retired in 2015. Mackey has become a spokesperson and advocate for PTSD awareness and speaks openly and candidly about his experiences during his time of service to our country.

Jed resides in rural Bement with his wife Sarah and their children Livia 8th grade and Grady in 6th grade at Bement Middle School. His family has deep military roots reaching back as far as the American Revolutionary War.

The Bement band played “God Bless America” and the ceremony concluded with National Honor Society President, Caroline Hill sharing the meaning of Taps followed by a moment of silence. Taps was played by a bugle provided by Albert Parker American Legion Post 620.

Following the program, the veterans lined up outside Walsh Gym as the students and staff walked down the middle thanking them for their service and presenting some of this with handmade cards.