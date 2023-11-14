CGB Volleyball Garners 3 Spots on the All Lincoln Prairie Conference Teams

By Sally McCarthy

Staff Writer

Cerro Gordo Bement seniors, Ali Walker and Skye Tieman earned First Team All Lincoln Prairie Conference honors for the 2023 season. Their fellow senior teammate Haylei Simpson received an Honorable Mention selection.

Congratulations to these three on their All LPC honors and congrats to all the Bronco volleyball players on their super season!!!

The rest of the All LPC selections were: FIRST TEAM: Kacie Sisk, Arcola; Abby Jackson, Argenta-Oreana; Summer Melton, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond; Mary Roland, Heritage; Maggye Smith, Unity Christian; Kayln Cordes, Villa Grove

SECOND TEAM: Katelyn Shoemaker, Cumberland; Lilli Montgomery, Heritage; Jules Crockett, Okaw Valley; Tessa Seeley, Sullivan; Josie Armstrong, Tri-County; Mallory Harrison, Unity Christian; Maddie Jones, Unity Christian; Jobella Crafton, Villa Grove

Honorable Mention: Kelsey Moore, Arcola; Gabby Laskowski, Argenta-Oreana; Miriah Powell, Argenta-Oreana; Karaline Vanausdoll, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond; Phoebe Reynolds, Blue Ridge; Briana Reese, Tri-County; Kiley Dyer, Sullivan