Honoring All Who Served – Cerro Gordo Celebrates Veterans Day

Superintendent Dr. Emily Weidner recognized Army Air Corp veteran and Cerro Gordo alumni Jake Albert who will be turning 100 years old on December 11.

Several community members along with the student body were in attendance as the Cerro Gordo School District started the day with a breakfast for the veterans and a guest followed by an assembly to honor them in the auditorium.

The program kicked-off with the posting of colors by the Cerro Gordo American Legion and Auxiliary Post #117.

Superintendent Dr. Emily Weidner welcomed everyone, and students Reed Curran, Emma Garver, Josh Callaway, and Lilly Embree led the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner performed by the high school band under the direction of Wil Pritchard.

Eight questions were asked of the elementary students and a video presentation compiled by Jared Schonert of their responses was shown.

Grades K-2 performed, under the direction of Christian Wilkey, “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and students in grades 3-5 sang “The World I Want To Live In” accompanied by Elementary School Principal Jodi Neaveill. The high school band also played “God Bless America”.

Dr. Weidner led the introduction of the Cerro Gordo veterans present for the program and recognized Cerro Gordo Legion member and 1941 Cerro Gordo graduate Jake Albert who is about to turn 100 years old on December 11.

Senior Hayleigh Simpson shared the meaning of Taps and led everyone in a moment of silence followed by Dylan Davis playing Taps.

The assembly finished with the retirement of colors by Post #117.