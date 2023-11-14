Veterans Honored at Impressive Service at A-HGS November 10

Atwood American Legion, James Reeder Post #770 Ken Caraway, is joined by Noah Peeler in leading the pledge of allegiance. Noah was the 4th grade student who wrote a letter of invitation to Commander Caraway. All veterans on the legion list are sent a personal invitation written by one of the grade school students.

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

11-11-11, what does that mean to you? Veterans Day has its origins at the end of WWI, when at the 11th hour, 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. Each year the James Reeder Post #770 James Reeder Post of the American Legion Auxiliary in conjunction with the A-H Grade School faculty members and the A-H Public Library, plan an impressive Veterans Day Service as close to the day as possible. The program was held Friday, November 10, in the A-H Grade School gymnasium. A large crowd attended in addition to all the students.

As two of the legion members posted the colors (American flag and legion flag) the crowd stood in silence paying their respect to the flags. Principal Chris Forman opened the program with the welcome, followed by music and pledge to the flag. Legion Commander Ken Caraway & Noah Peeler led the pledge. Noah was the student who wrote to Commander Caraway inviting him to the program.

The committee changed the POW/MIA ceremony this year. Previously they had a marked chair. This year they had a table with the following information in salute to the POW/MIA. Every person should be aware of the content of this ceremony. This was led by auxiliary member Beverly Obert, assisted by a student to read and carry out the role of what they were doing.

“We call your attention to the small table which occupies a place of dignity and honor. It is set for one, symbolizing the fact that members of our armed forces are missing from our ranks. They are referred to as POW’S and MIA’S. We call them comrades. They are unable to be with their loved ones and families, so we join together to pay humble tribute to them, and to bear witness to their continued absence. The table is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner, alone against his or her suppressors.

The table cloth is white, symbolic of the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms. The single red rose in a vase, signifies the blood that may have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of our beloved United States of America. This rose also reminds us of the family and friends of our missing comrades who keep faith, while awaiting their return.

The red ribbon on the vase represents the red ribbons worn on the lapels of the thousands who demand, with unyielding determination, a proper account of our comrades, who are not among us.

A slice of lemon on the plate reminds us of their bitter fate.

The salt sprinkled on the plate reminds us of the countless falling tears of families as they wait.

The glass is inverted, they can not toast with us at this time.

The chair is empty. They are NOT here.

The candle is reminiscent of the light of hope which lives in our hearts to illuminate their way home, away from their captors, open arms of a grateful nation.

The American flag reminds us that many of them may never return – and have paid the supreme sacrifice to insure our freedom.”

At this time, each branch of the Armed Forces, Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, is represented with a legion member putting a red rose on the empty chair. A moment of silence is observed to honor these missing Americans.

The ceremony ends with the saying, “Remember them, for surely, they remember you. May God forever watch over them and protect them and their families.”

Music was provided by the 7th & 8th grade band with singing the Marches of the Armed Forces by the 3rd-6th grades.

The students who presented various parts of the program did an outstanding job, learning that this is an important day in the United States.

Veterans were introduced by Principal Forman. They were Jerry Alexander, Army; Bill Brandenburg, Army; Ken Caraway, Army; Raul Carrillo, Army/Marines; Jerry Clough, Navy; John Drummond, Marines; Don Gerkin, Marines; Nicole Griffin, Army; Curtis Hall, Air Force; Arnold Jones, Army; Jerrol Jurgens, Army; Howard Kamm, Air Force; William Kleiss, Air Force; James McCollum, Air Force; John Moody, Navy; Michael Obert, Army; Larry Price, Army; Aaron Romine, Army; Shannon Sass, Marines; Bobbie Ward, Army.

Taps and echo were played by Evan Fowler and Derrick Schrock, the younger grades were dismissed to line the hallway leading from the gymnasium. The veterans were then asked to leave through this hall as they walked through flags waving, thanking them for their service for our freedom.

Beverages and decorated cookies and brownies were served in the multi-purpose room. Afterward, the veterans and spouses were invited to lunch at the legion hall, compliments of the auxiliary.