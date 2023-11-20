8th Grade Girls Basketball Team Earn Jr. High Okaw Conference Championship!!

The ALAH eighth grade girls basketball team defeated the Arcola Purple Riders 38-24 to finish their 2023 regular season undefeated in conference play. The Knights were 7-0 against conference opponents which earned them the regular season conference championship. Pictured with the championship plaque are front row Annabelle Vanausdoll, Annie Ponder, Bri Clayton, Alana Perez, Bella Romine, and Ava Moody. Back row Assistant Coach Stacy Goodman, Lyla Sutton, Rylie Ward, Claire Sass, Addi Dixon, Ella Oye, Keeley Simpson, Head Coach Stacey Bryson and Lacey Rahn. The team will enter IESA regional play Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Tuscola playing the winner of the Pana vs. Tuscola game that was to be played on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Knights earned a first round bye in the regional as they were the number one seed. The game at East Prairie in Tuscola will start at 6 p.m. Congratulations 8th grade Knights on your very successful season and good luck in the postseason!