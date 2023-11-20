ALAH junior Lindsay Rohacs shoots a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of the first varsity game of the season with Meridian. Lindsay’s three put the Knights back up by 6 shortly after the Hawks had cut the lead to two. Lindsay had 7 points in the game including going 4 for 4 from the free throw line that also helped maintain the Knights’ lead down the stretch.

ALAH High School Girls Basketball

Nov. 13 vs. Meridian

ALAH JV defeated Meridian 50-10

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 2-1-0-0-7; Addison Yeakel 2-0-2-1-5; Sophie Monts 6-0-2-1-13; Kat Perez 2-0-2-0-4; McKenna Blaudow 2-0-0-0-4; Sara Herschberger 1-0-0-0-2; Anna Rawlins 1-1-2-2-7; Savannah Butcher 0-0-2-0-0; Dusteerose Gregory 4-0-1-0-8

ALAH Varsity defeated Meridian 48-37

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 1-0-0-0-2; Claire Seal 8-0-12-6-22; Lindsay Rohacs 0-1-4-4-7; Sara Herschberger 2-0-6-1-5; Alayna Plank 0-0-2-2-2; Savannah Butcher 1-0-0-0-2; Hannah Carter 3-0-2-2-8

Nov. 14 vs. Tuscola

ALAH JV defeated Tuscola 60-26

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 6-0-2-1-13; Addison Yeakel 4-0-1-1-9; Brynlee Moore 2-0-0-0-4; Sophie Monts 2-0-4-3-7; Anna Rawlins 3-1-0-0-9; Savannah Butcher 7-0-4-2-16; Dusteerose Gregory 1-0-0-0-2

Tuscola Varsity defeated ALAH 61-23

Scoring: Morgan Casteel 0-0-4-0-0; Addison Yeakel 3-0-0-0-6; Claire Seal 1-0-7-6-8; Lindsay Rohacs 1-0-0-0-2; Alayna Plank 2-0-0-0-4; Anna Rawlins 1-0-0-0-2; Savannah Butcher 0-0-2-1-1

The ALAH high school girls upcoming schedule is at Oakwood Nov. 27, home vs. Maroa Forsyth Nov.28, home vs. Unity Nov. 30 and Cumberland Dec. 4.