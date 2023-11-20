ALAH JH BOYS BASKETBALL

The ALAH jr. high boys eighth grade basketball team sets up on defense against the Paris Mayo offense in the Knights’ home game on Nov. 18. Defending for ALAH are, in front, Anden Berry, Carson Reed (30), Alex Olivero (10), Mace Stirrett (44), and Landon Willoughby (5). The Redbirds defeated the Knights 41-17. Knights’ eighth grader Mace Stirrett launches a shot between Blue Devil defenders Gavin Taylor (35) and Nolan Shadwick (12) in the ALAH jr. high game at Villa Grove on Nov. 16. Mace had 4 points in the contest which VG won 28-19.

ALAH Jr. High Boys Basketball

Nov. 13 vs. Windsor

ALAH 7th grade defeated Windsor 47-18

Scoring: Brodie Carter 1-0-0-0-2; Beau Green 4-3-3-1-18; Nolan Bartley 1-0-2-2-4; Colton Snyder 1-0-0-0-2; Griffin Hilton 2-0-5-2-6; Jase Kingery 2-0-0-0-4; Donovan Vanausdoll 5-0-1-0-10; Jeremy McGuire 0-0-2-1-1

8th grade-Windsor defeated ALAH 34-16

Scoring: Anden Berry 2-0-0-0-4; Carson Reed 3-0-0-0-6; Mace Stirrett 3-0-2-0-6

ALAH Jr. High Boys Basketball

Nov. 16 vs. Villa Grove

7th Grade-ALAH defeated Villa Grove 42-11

Scoring: Beau Green 3-1-1-0-9; Bentley Hutson 4-1-0-0-11; Nolan Bartley 2-0-3-2-6; Griffin Hilton 1-0-2-1-3; Jase Kingery 4-0-1-1-9; Donovan Vanausdoll 2-0-0-0-4

8th Grade-Villa Grove defeated ALAH 28-19

Scoring: Landon Willoughby 2-0-0-0-4; Alex Olivero 2-0-4-2-6; Carson Reed 2-0-2-1-5; Mace Stirrett 2-0-0-0-4

The jr. high boys will be in action at Bement against the Cerro Gordo Bement Bulldogs on Nov. 21, at home vs. Okaw Valley on Nov. 27, at Tuscola Nov. 30, home against Unity Christian Dec. 1 and home vs. Arcola Dec. 4.

ALAH Jr. High Boys Basketball

Nov. 18 vs. Paris Mayo

7th Grade-ALAH defeated Paris Mayo 47-23

Scoring: Beau Green 4-0-0-0-8; Bentley Hutson 8-0-0-0-16; Nolan Bartley 1-0-0-0-2; Greyson Yoder 2-0-4-1-5; Colton Snyder 1-0-0-0-2; Dustin Snyder 1-0-0-0-2; Griffin Hilton 1-0-0-0-2; Jase Kingery 0-0-2-0-0; Donovan Vanausdoll 5-0-0-0-10

8th Grade-Paris Mayo defeated ALAH 41-17

Scoring: Anden Berry 0-0-2-1-1; Alex Olivero 3-0-2-0-6; Carson Reed 3-0-2-1-7; Mace Stirrett 1-0-2-1-3