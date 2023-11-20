Arthur Board of Education approves tentative tax levy

District receives matching maintenance grant of $50,000 for bathroom renovations

By Ariana R. Cherry

Staff Writer

The Arthur school board approved a tentative tax levy at their most recent meeting on Wednesday. November 15.

The tax levy was figured at 5.6%. Since the levy is over 5%, it will require the board to have a Truth and Taxation hearing. While the levy is over 5%, it still is considerably lower than last year’s which was 9%. The formula to configure the levy is established by state code.

Superintendent Shannon Cheek also looked at other counties when trying to estimate the EAV (equalized assessed value). In his research he found that Moultrie County had a 7% increase, Piatt County was at 8% and Coles County’s increase was 6%. There will be a hearing at the next school board meeting in December and the tentative tax levy will be on file for the next 30 days.

The district received a matching maintenance grant from the ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) of $50,000 to help cover the cost for the renovations of the bathrooms at Arthur Grade School and Lovington Grade School. Grunloh Construction’s bid of $537,000 was awarded the project and Cheek informed the board that they are looking at an early June 2024 start date.

Other items discussed/voted upon included:

The district received three donations:

1. Mike & Cheryl Hilgenberg gave $500 to go towards the Kara Kuhns fund to help purchase coats and supplies for students at the Arthur Grade School.

2. Atwood Hammond Grade School PTO president Angie Parsons donated $523 to the AHGS Library.

3. Tish Farris and Travis Wilson donated $3,000 to the CUSD #305 Library fund.

• Cheek gave an update on the new podcast that has recently debuted. He hopes to have three shows a month and future topics include getting to know the administrative staff, FFA program, facilities, and focus on organizations and program recognition/education. Cheek’s goal is to provide another source of communication to the public.

• Cheek has been approached by two community members regarding potential purchase of property at Arthur and Lovington Grade Schools

• There are still some more projects that need to be completed in the district. One is the parking lot at Lovington Grade School (hopefully next summer) and the other is roofing work that needs done at the Atwood Hammond Grade School. The district’s budget will dictate what those projects will look like.

• All of the schools earned a commendable rating on the School Report Card.

• There were several compliments from board members and other district staff about how wonderful the Veteran’s Day Assemblies were and how great it was to see so many community members involved.

• Treasurer’s Report from the most recent bank statement was $4,796,618. The balance of the Education Fund was $2,388,127.76, Building Fund: $167,957.69, Transportation Fund: $465,599.

Personnel Report

November 15, 2023

Non-Certified:

Accepted resignation from Lisa Hood

Accepted resignation from Emily Mills

Extra Curricular

Approved hiring Hannah Morfey (Wallen) as a volunteer Assistant Basketball coach for the HS Girls Team

Approved hiring Megan Fifer as a volunteer Assistant Basketball coach for the HS Girls Team