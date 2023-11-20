Bement BOE Discusses Tax Levy, Working Cash Fund Bonds at Meeting

By Jody Shonkwiler

Staff Writer

The Bement Board of Education held their regular meeting on November 8. They conducted a public meeting concerning the intent to sell Working Cash Fund Bonds for the purpose of increasing the District’s Working Cash Fund for future projects.

“The district’s debt limitations, existing debt, current bond structure, and potential to self-purchase Working Cash Bonds will allow the district to sell $485,000 in Working Cash Fund Bonds without the need for a referendum or an increase in taxes”, stated Superintendent Vogt.

The board also voted to approve the Levy Resolution regarding the amounts necessary to be levied for the year 2023. A 6.93% increase for the district was approved by the board. The Equalized Assessed Valuation for the state increased 8% this year. Because of the lower increase by our district, taxes will not increase. This resolution will be published in the News Gazette the week before the next regular meeting on December 13.

An audit presentation was given by Russ Leigh. He stated that the district is financially stable and in good financial shape.

Under informational items:

November 22-24: No School

December 13: BOE Meeting, 6:30 PM

December 20: End of 2nd Quarter, End of 1st Semester

December 21-January 4: No School

January 3: Teacher Institute

January 4: Students Return

Middle/High school Principal’s Report.

45 middle school students qualified for a Breakout for making good choices for the 1st quarter. Attendance, discipline and homework completion were the areas of focus for students to participate in Breakout. Pizza was provided for students and the students had the last two hours of games or technology time.

Middle school students named Students of the Quarter for 1st quarter were: Cecelia Cain, Sophia Kindred and Silas Olson. Will Fuson was named Student of the Quarter for the high school.

85% of middle school students and 59% of high school students were on the honor roll, high honor roll and straight A honor roll for the 1st quarter.

Upcoming Events:

FCCLA Foods for Families

Cerro Gordo/Bement Middle School Dance 7-9 in Bement

Elementary School

Principal/AD’s report

Thirty-seven students had perfect attendance Quarter 1

PTO Coin Fundraiser November 13-17 – continue to help fund swing set addition

Will Fuson & Dylan Howell advanced to state XC meet

Nov 23 – Booster Club Turkey Trot in Cerro Gordo

Nov 27 -MS Volleyball starts

Dec 1 & 2 – Walsh Tournament – HS Girls Basketball

Dec 9 – Walsh 5K (7am-noon)

Dec 18 -Christmas Concert for K-5 at 6pm

Superintendent’s report

District Report Card

Surplus Items

Maintenance Grant

Chimney Project Rebid

Joint Annual Conference

Superintendent Evaluation – Due by February 1