John E. Wax, 72, of Newman passed away at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman on Friday, November 17, 2023.

John was born to Roy E. and Mary W. (Mohr) Wax on November 28, 1950 in Urbana. He married Sharon Ray on February 14, 1976 in Raritan, IL.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon Wax; 3 daughters, Brenda (Kurt) Logan of Villa Grove, Nicole (Dwayne) Allgood of Blue Mound, and Victoria (Mat) Lundh of Minooka; 7 grandchildren, Madison and Dalton Logan, Serenity, Payton, Tyler, and Kennedy Allgood, and Izzy Lundh; and one sister, Karen Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Wax.

John grew up in Newman and attended Newman High School. He would then go to the University of Illinois and receive a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and a Masters degree in Meats. After college John farmed with his father and brother-in-law Roger Smith for several years and also owned and operated Wax Real Estate and Petals and Plants Florist for many years.

Throughout his life John served on the Douglas County Farm Bureau Board, Extension Board, Soil and Water Conservation Board, Illini FS Board, Newman United Methodist Church Board, and sold Crow’s seed corn.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Newman United Methodist Church with the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m.; Ted Shearer and Pastor Melonie Hoth will be officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Newman United Methodist Church, Listening Ear Ministries, or St. Louis Children’s Hospital.