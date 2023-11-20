LeeRae Bradford

LeeRae Marie Bradford, 88, of Hindsboro, IL Passed away at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Arcola, IL.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Pastor Steve DeVore will officiate. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Hindsboro, IL.

LeeRae was born on August 20, 1935, in Springfield, IL. She was the daughter of Leland and Rachel (Vosburgh) Clancy. She married Harold Lee Bradford on February 20, 1955, in Arcola, IL.

She is survived by her husband Harold Bradford of Hindsboro, IL; two daughters, Shirley Ann Johnson and her husband Gary of Eureka, MO, and Sharon Kay Guthridge and her husband Paul of Hindsboro, IL; four grandchildren, Rachel Johnson of Los Angeles, CA, Natalie Probert and her husband Matthew of Kalispell, MT, Colt Guthridge and his wife Nicole of Charleston, IL and Sarah Guthridge and Aaron Thomas of Hindsboro, IL, five great grandchildren, Wylder Probert, Hunter and Chase Guthridge, Aria and Rhiannon Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland Clancy and Rachel Heinrich.

LeeRae graduated from Arcola High School in 1953, before furthering her studies at McMurray College in Jacksonville, IL.

She began her professional journey at the Secretary of States office in Springfield, IL. After moving to the Arcola area, she continued her career at Collegiate Cap and Gown in Arcola, retiring in 1997 with over 21 years of service.

LeeRae enjoyed spending time with family, cherishing every moment shared with her loved ones, but her grandchildren held a special place in her heart.

She had many hobbies. Her favorites being sewing and quilting. Additionally, she found joy in playing the harmonica, creating melodies that resonated with all who listened.

Alongside her creative pursuits, she had a keen interest in handguns and enjoyed target shooting.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hindsboro Civic Center.