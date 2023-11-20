Michael’s Sponsors First Turkey Bowl of the Season

Participants in this year’s Turkey Bowl are as follows, left to right: Sarah Rogers, Cody Gingerich, Ivy Lindsey, Ron Wallace, David Graber, Danny Gregory, Ray Herschberger, Tara Gray, Landen Waldrop, Allen Cothron, Sherry Taylor, Rick Gabbard, Terry Nale and Jess Jacobs

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

There’s no better way to begin the Thanksgiving season than sponsoring a turkey bowl. Last year when I was asked if I wanted to come to the turkey bowl, I thought what in heavens name is that. I found out. At Michael’s Tavern, downtown Atwood, the front room is set up like a make shift bowling alley. It is a little crude, but does the trick.

The Turkey Bowl was held on Sunday afternoon, November 12, at Michael’s. Fourteen bowlers participated in the event.

For those of you who have never seen turkey bowling, you don’t know what you have missed.

There is a starting line, then you take a frozen turkey and aim at 10 pins. It is not easy to aim a frozen turkey, it is like trying to throw a football and knock pins down. The turkey is wrapped in Saran Wrap may times so it doesn’t leak. Sometime they use the turkey each year because it is well protected and that is the only thing it can be used for.

I can tell you from experience, last year I was hit in the ankle with a stray turkey. It wasn’t the bowler’s fault, I thought I was out of the way. NOT! It was sore for a few days, but nothing bad. It is fun to watch and I am told more fun to play.

Each bowler pays $10 each to play and others have given donations. The winners receive a prize, but the money from all the bowling during the season Is given to a special fund. This year it is the A-H Christmas Needy Fund. The total will be reported at the end of the season.

The Holiday Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m. Anyone is welcome to bowl or watch. It is a fun day.

Participants and winners are listed under the photos.