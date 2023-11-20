MTZ school board approved calendar change, report card highlights

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion school board met on November 14 and approved a calendar change to next year and heard and approved the district report card and improvement plans.

When the calendar was made, the school board and superintendent tried to predict when the state would designate Election Day as a holiday. Originally on the calendar, November 12 was supposed to be Election Day and a holiday. It was announced that November 5, 2024 would be Election Day.

The board approved the swap so that the new holiday would be on November 5 and a full day of school would be November 12 so that there would be no change to the end of the school year.

The Mt. Zion School District Report Card highlights were that in English, science and math the combined percentile is in the top-25% of the state. The percentile of 8th graders passing Algebra I is the top 15% of the state. The percentile of 9th graders on track to graduate is in the top 10% of the state.

Operational spending per pupil is in the lowest 3% at $10,207. The lower income students went from 20% to 27%. The student attendance rate and teacher retention rate is 94%, with teacher retention being in the top 15% in the state. The English learners in the district are up to 1.1%. The special education population of the district is 11%. The number of teachers with advanced degrees puts Mt. Zion is near the top 20% of the state.

The next Mt. Zion school board meeting will be on December 19 at 6:30 p.m.