Patricia J. “Pat” Johnson, 69, of Atwood, passed away on Saturday evening, November 18, 2023 at her residence.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL.

Pat was born on November 17, 1954 in Paxton, the daughter of Ralph and Jeanne Denniston Kemper. She married Jack H. Johnson on June 23, 1979 in Bement. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2012.

Survivors include her children: Jeff Johnson of Kansas, Joanne Johnson of Tuscola and Nicki (Josh Cambell) DeGrofft of Bement, grandchildren: Kevin, Robbie, Kimberly, Zack, Trevor, Natosha, JR, Dustin, Dylan, Macy and Lindsey, several great-grandchildren, sister: Theresa Boes of Decatur, brothers: Steve Kemper and Morris Kemper, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons: Jim Johnson, Brad Benson and sister: Sandra White.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Pat formerly worked as a healthcare worker at Kirby Medical Center in Atwood and Christie Clinic in Champaign for many years. She loved quilting and was a member of the Illini Country Stitchers. Pat enjoyed going to church, genealogy, reading about the Civil War, Route 66 and Victorian times. She loved old Chevy cars and was a member of the “Margarita Momma’s”. Pat especially loved her dog “Lucy” and spending time with her family.

