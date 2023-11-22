A season to remember: Tuscola cross country

TUSCOLA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY — Left to right, Annie Brazzell earned the Warrior Spirit award during the fall sports awards night Nov. 15. Kate Foltz earned the MVP award and Bella Dueker earned the Most Promising Underclassman award. Annie Brazzell, Hannah Carswell, Bella Dueker, Kate Foltz, Celeste Rebollo, Bailey Ritter, and Makayela Sexson earned letter awards. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
By Lenny Sementi
It was without a doubt an exciting fall for the Warrior faithful entering the 2023 school year, backing the state’s top-ranked boys cross country squad. Add to that one of the state’s elite runners on coach Drew Sterkel’s girl’s team in Kate Foltz and you turned the entire town into running enthusiasts quoting times, PRs and meet results during the season.
TUSCOLA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY — Left to right, Xander Neamtu earned the Warrior Spirit award during the fall sports awards night Nov. 15. Jackson Barrett, Josiah Hortin and Will Foltz earned MVP awards. Blake McLeese earned the Greg Weaver Memorial award. Photo by Dominik Stallings.