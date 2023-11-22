Arcola seventh grade tops Heritage; eighth grade falls by four points

By Mike Monahan
TUSCOLA – The Arcola seventh grade boys basketball team downed Heritage Saturday 39-18. The eighth grade nearly pulled off a win too, but lost 43-39.
Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.
ARCOLA SEVENTH GRADER, Emilio Fuentes (30) brings the ball down the court in a junior high boys basketball game played on Tues. Nov. 14 at Tuscola. Arcola’s 7th grade team lost to Tuscola 41-21. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
ARCOLA AND TUSCOLA’S junior high boys basketball teams met on Tues., Nov. 14 at East Prairie Middle School in Tuscola. Arcola eighth grader, Jayden Smith (42), times his jump under the basket with a defender from Tuscola closing in on him. Arcola lost the game 56-40. Photo by Nancy Rairden.
LAISON BARRON (24), an eighth grader for Arcola, attempts a basket in the first half of a game played Tues., Nov. 14 at East Prairie Middle School. Tuscola won the junior high matchup defeating Arcola 56-40. Photo by Nancy Rairden.