From my Amish Kitchen- Pumpkin with a spicy touch

By Doris Yoder

I am enjoying these nice sunny days, very unusual for November. But we’ll take it anyway. It is hard to imagine this week is Thanksgiving Day.

This is a busy time for me. The Christmas craft shows are history. Today I am making party mix and baking fruit cakes. The next several days I’ll be cooking dinners for pickup. Some order the whole meal; some only want the meats, potatoes, and noodles. Then there’s those that order their pies. I appreciate your business and want to wish everyone a blessed Thanksgiving.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.