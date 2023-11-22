TCHS basketball: Bozarth’s boys ready to ‘play it back’

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team made a historic run to the state tournament last season, collecting the program’s first state trophy while hanging a banner in the gym. Coach Justin Bozarth returns four full-time starters from a year ago and seven who started more than a few contests. Seniors Jordan Quinn, Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett will lead the way for a group that only lost one player to graduation last May, posting a program record of 31 wins.

