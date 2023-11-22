Villa Grove focuses on athleticism over size

By Tony Hooker

The Villa Grove Blue Devils boys’ basketball team returns four starters from last season’s 12-20 squad.

For Coach Dan Sappenfield, the quantity of the starters is matched by the quality.

“We have a lot of leadership and athleticism returning,” he noted of returnees Kyler Williams, Layne Rund, Lucas Shadwick and Brady Clodfelder. Defensive specialist Nolan Morse is expected to fill the fifth starting position in 2023.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.