Nancy Gail (Hargrave) Schnierle, 79, of Bement, IL, passed away at 11:53 A.M., on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Arbor Rose of Monticello, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. The Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M., on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Athletic Boosters.

Nancy was bigger than life, and known to those who loved her most as Wife, Mom, Nana/Mimi, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend. She moved around a little bit as a child, but graduated from Bement High School and went on to nursing school at Milikin University.

One day, her dad, Ebb, the Bement High School Superintendent, hired a new school teacher from Harrisburg, IL, named Gene Schnierle, and the rest was history. The two were introduced by her mom, Betty and Jackie Gallagher, and that was the start of a long life of happiness.

After their wedding, Gene and Nancy had two children, Tiffany (Tim) Edmiaston and Ryan (Deanika) Schnierle. Tiffany and Ryan gave them 7 grandchildren; Emma and Keegan Buckner, Madeline, Medley, Grayson, Crayton and Crawford Schnierle that were the joys of her life. She was there for each and every birth, and showered them with love and gifts while she could. She is also survived by her sister, Robin (Robert) Lynch and nieces and one nephew. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, James (Ebb) and Martha (Betty) Hargrave and brother, Gary Hargrave.

Gene and Nancy lived a wonderful life full of memories with friends, and were fortunate to vacation all around the world through Gene’s work. They were able to travel to numerous places but Nancy’s favorites were Kauai and Bermuda.

You’d be hard pressed to find a more generous person than Nancy. Whether it was sending the kids home with carloads of gifts after Christmas, or just a simple act of kindness such as leaving a soda on the garbage cans for the garbage collectors, she thought of everything. She spent many years after retiring from the Piatt County State’s Attorney’s office at home with Gene and her beloved dog, Archie. Nancy spent her last 3 years at Arbor Rose in Monticello where she passed away peacefully. She will be remembered for her zest for life, her love for Illini Basketball, enjoying the Potluck Group friendships, shopping with Alyeen at Kohl’s only to return it later, loving her dogs Musket, Chili and Archie; but most of all her loving her family fiercely.

