Daniel A. “Dan” Beachy, 76, of Sullivan went to be with the Lord at 12:58 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Newbury, IN, with his loving wife and two daughters by his side.

He was born June 19, 1947, the son of Andrew S. and Esther (Stutzman) Beachy. He married RosElla Mast on December 6, 1969. RosElla passed away October 20, 1996. He later married Clara E. Stutzman in Arthur on September 4, 1999.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church: 477 State Highway 133, Arcola, IL 61910. Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church in Arcola, with Pastor Jim Plank and Pastor Bob Vail officiating. Interment will be at Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Vineyard Church:1805 S Hamilton St. Sullivan, IL 61951

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Clara Beachy of Sullivan; two daughters, DeEtta Jo “Dee” Mears of Sullivan and Charity Dawn Beachy of Flora; a granddaughter, Raylynn Joy Beachy of Flora. He is also survived by two sisters, Verna Coleman of Decatur and Martha Robinson of Arthur; three brothers, Albert A. Beachy of Arcola, Levi A. Beachy of Arthur and Abraham A. Beachy of Millersburg, IN; sister-in-law, Gertie Beachy of Free Union, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife RosElla Beachy, daughter, Semanthia Joy Beachy, sister, Sovilla Lee, two brothers, Edward Beachy and John Beachy, two brothers-in-law, John Lee and Forrest “Bud” Coleman; two sisters-in-law, Ivy Beachy and Zoann Beachy.

Dan worked for Graber Construction Co. for nineteen and a half years, then a few years for Dick Brown, before becoming a self-employed carpenter, doing a lot of remodel jobs in the Sullivan area. Dan enjoyed his job and the people he met while on the job. After retiring from construction, he became a Taxi Driver for the Amish, another job he loved and was dedicated to. Some of his long-distance travels took him places he had not heard of, and he always wanted his wife to travel with him on trips. Dan attended The Vineyard Church in Sullivan.

