ALAH 8th Grade Girls Take Regional Title!!

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond eighth grade girls basketball team won the IESA Class 3A Regional #12 championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The Knights defeated the Sullivan Lady Reds 42-12 to capture the title. The victory will advance the team to the IESA Class 3A Sectional #6 at Pana Jr. High School where they will play Teutopolis on Dec. 6. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Pictured here with the Regional Championship plaque are in front: Lyla Sutton, Ava Moody, Bella Romine, Bri Clayton, Alana Perez and in back: Assistant Coach Stacy Goodman, Annabelle Vanausdoll, Annie Ponder, Claire Sass, Addi Dixon, Rylie Ward, Ella Oye, Keeley Simpson, Lacey Rahn and Head Coach Stacey Bryson. Congratulations girls and Good Luck at Sectional!!!

ALAH 8th Grade Regional vs. Tuscola East Prairie

ALAH defeated Tuscola East Prairie 44-14

Scoring: Annabelle Vanausdoll 3-0-8-0-6; Bella Romine 4-0-9-2-10; Addi Dixon 2-0-4-0-4; Rylie Ward 5-0-4-0-10; Alana Perez 3-0-5-2-8; Annie Ponder

