Rohacs’ Shot Sends Game to Overtime!! ALAH junior Lindsay Rohacs shoots the game tying shot at the buzzer in the varsity game at Shelbyville on Monday, Nov. 20. The Knights led for most of the contest but the Rams scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead at 35-33 until Lindsay’s shot tied the game. The Knights dominated the overtime period at the free throw line hitting 11 of 16 free throws to take the victory 46-39.

ALAH High School Girls Basketball

Nov. 20 vs. Shelbyville

ALAH Varsity defeated Shelbyville 46-39 in overtime

Scoring legend 2s-3s-FTA-FTM-Total points

Scoring: Mackenzie Condill 0-0-2-1-1; Addison Yeakel 1-0-2-1-3; Claire Seal 7-0-13-20-27; Lindsay Rohacs 2-0-4-1-5; Sara Herschberger 1-0-2-0-2; Savannah Butcher 3-0-2-2-8

The ALAH high school girls upcoming schedule is Unity, home, Nov. 30; Cumberland, home, Dec. 4; Heritage, away, Varsity only; and Mattoon, home, Dec. 9, JV starts at 10 a.m., Varsity, 11:30 a.m.