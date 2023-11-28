ALAH Jr. High Boys Basketball

Anden Berry (2) and Jansen Burnett put pressure on the CGB player with the ball in the game at Bement last week. Other Knights on the court are Alex Olivero (10), Landon Willoughby (5), and Solly Binion, on the right. This action took place in the eighth grade game at Bement last week.

Nov. 21 vs. Cerro Gordo Bement

ALAH 7th grade defeated CGB 45-13

Scoring: Beau Green 3-1-0-0-9; Bentley Hutson 5-0-1-1-11; Nolan Bartley 1-0-0-0-2; Colton Snyder 1-0-0-0-2; Griffin Hilton 3-0-2-1-7; Jase Kingery 5-0-0-0-10; Donovan Vanausdoll 1-0-0-0-2; Dustin Snyder 1-0-0-0-2

ALAH 8th grade defeated CGB 29-11

No scoring stats available

The jr. high boys basketball teams will play at home against Tuscola East Prairie on Nov.30, Unity Christian on Dec. 1 and on Monday, Dec. 4 vs. Arcola. Game times are 6 p.m. for seventh grade and 7 p.m. for eighth grade.