CGB’s Owen Wright (25) shoots a free throw in the seventh grade home game with the ALAH Knights on Nov. 21. Owen was 4 for 4 at the line in the contest. On the lane for ALAH are Griffin Hilton (35), and Bentley Hutson (4), and for the Bulldogs, Konner Demko (5). ALAH 7th grade defeated CGB 45-13