Knights’ Claire Seal Hits 1,000 Career Points Milestone!!

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond senior Claire Seal scored the 1,000 point of her high school career in the Knights’ 46-39 victory over the Shelbyville Rams on Nov. 20. Claire hit the mark on a free throw in the overtime period of the varsity contest at Shelbyville. Claire was the leading scorer in the game with 27 points including hitting 13 of 20 free throws. 9 of those came in OT which helped clinch the win for the Knights. Congratulations Claire!! Claire is pictured here holding the game ball along with her coaches and teammates and her 1,000 point banner. Front row: CC Davis, Lindsay Rohacs, Morgan Casteel, Brynlee Moore, Claire, Mackenzie Condill, Savannah Butcher, Sophie Monts, Anna Rawlins, Hannah Carter, Kat Perez, Kori Klay. Back row: Dusteerose Gregory, Addison Yeakel, Head Coach Mac Condill, Sara Herschberger, Alayna Plank, Kaitlyn Jacobs and Assistant Coach Whitney Wynkoop.