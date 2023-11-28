MTZ Village Board approves appointment to Board of Fire & Police Commissioners

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion Village Board met on November 20 and approved a mayoral appointment to the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners and approved an ordinance on parking on Green Valley Drive.

Erik Ethelll was confirmed and approved by the board to replace Jennifer Harris at the end of her term on December 31 to be on the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners.

Ethell is a nine year resident of Mt. Zion with ties to the community. He is a Lieutenant with the Decatur Police Department with a strong police and personnel background that would serve him well in this role. Ethel will serve a three-year term.

Due to an approval of an ordinance, Green Valley Drive cars can no longer be parked on both sides of the road. The reasoning is that there will be increased truck traffic on that road due to a local business.

Other actions the village board approved were:

-Approved the Presentation and Request for Additional Tax Levy Funding – Mt. Zion Police Pension Fund.

-Approved Resolution No. 2023-14 A Resolution Approving IMLRMA Proposal for Coverage and Risk Management Services.

-Approved a Change Order #1 – LI 121 Village Parkway – Village Park West Entrance.

The next Mt. Zion Village Board meeting will be on December 18 at 5:15 p.m.