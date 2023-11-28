Second Community Police Meeting Held in Atwood for 2023

Atwood Police Chief Joe Duncan narrated the police meeting hosted by the First Baptist Church of Atwood

By DORIS ELMORE

Staff Writer

Joe Duncan, Chief of Police for the Village of Atwood, held his second Community Police Meeting on Thursday, November 16, hosted by the First Baptist Church of Atwood. Approximately 32 residents and law enforcement were in attendance. Guests were Douglas County Sheriff Nate Chaplin, Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang, Summer Phillips, Douglas County Health Department, Wayne Powell, ISP Investigator and part-time Atwood officer; Wes Fleener, retired from Douglas County Sheriff’s Dept., and Atwood Investigator; Josh Ekiss, Findlay Police Chief and Chief Duncan. Joe fills in at Findlay part-time and Josh helps Joe part-time.

Chief Duncan narrated the meeting and talked about the various cases he has been working on since he started with the village. He thanked the Atwood Board for their cooperation working with him. Duncan said there had been four overdose deaths in the village this year and he has been working hard, along with his personnel, to solve the cases. He answered questions from the audience.

Each sheriff gave a brief speech and stated they were on standby if needed by the village of Atwood. Summer has been with the Douglas County Health Department for 14 years and talked about working with drug abuse. She is willing to be of service when needed.

Joe was applauded for his work since joining the Atwood Police Department. “He cares about Atwood,” said the Douglas County Sheriff.

Chief Duncan highly praised his officers and thanked the community for their support. He would like to have two police community meetings each year.

The church furnished light refreshments.