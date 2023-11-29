GREAT WHITE & SLAUGHTER AT THE DEVON



DECATUR, IL – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, is excited to announce Great White & Slaughter coming to the Devon on August 16. Two of 80s rock’s favorites together in one big night of hits!

This show IS included in the 2024 Devon season ticket package.

Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date at devonamphitheater.com

Ticket pricing:

$44 Standing Pit

$54 Reserved

$44 Terrace

$24 Lawn (plus applicable fees)

ABOUT GREAT WHITE

For a band to continue to thrive 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, these songs are bigger than any one member. GRAMMY nominated hard rock legends Great White are adding onto that line with the saying: expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. The peaks and the valleys haven’t stopped– nor has the music. Great White’s ride runs deep and its passion for the music goes beyond any depth.

Four decades in and Great White enlists Brett Carlisle to take over vocal duties and lead the charge on hit after hit. That arsenal of songs include the Grammy nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums, and clocked the top of MTV four times.

To experience their hits live in concert—“Rock Me,” “Mista Bone,” “Save Your Love,”

“House of Broken Love,” and “Lady Red Light”—is to ride an emotional wave of sultry connections, arousing lyrics, and an all-out marathon of hard-hitting orchestrations. Audiences might also hear tracks like “Stick It”, “The Angel Song”, “Big Time” or one of the many deep cuts from Great White’s 13 studio albums.

California-based Great White is Mark Kendall (guitar), Michael Lardie (guitar, keyboards), Audie Desbrow (drums), Scott Snyder (bass), and Brett Carlisle (vocals). Since 1982, the Great White sound has captivated audiences worldwide with crushing, blues-based guitar riffs and swagger that invokes an emotional high for anyone that listens. The band’s core writing team of Lardie and Kendall forged numerous hits over the years, and when Desbrow joined in ’85, the grooves hooked an amazing stride.

Now for more than a decade, Snyder has merged his unforgiving rhythm to Desbrow’s relentless percussion. Carlisle, born and raised in Alabama, brings a Southern rock charm laced with Bayou blue-based grit.

From an early gig at the famed Los Angeles’ Troubadour, to sharing arena stages with rock’s biggest names like Judas Priest, Whitesnake, Scorpions, to globe-trotting alongside contemporaries Slaughter, Vixen, Skid Row, Vince Neil and more – Great White continues to bring its exhilarating live performance to the masses.

ABOUT SLAUGHTER

Over Three decades of Rock and Roll 1990 – 2020

For the past decade SLAUGHTER has continued to tour, performing 40 – 50 shows per year at casinos, fairs, festivals and biker rallies all across the US to record breaking audiences.

SLAUGHTER has shown that with perseverance and sheer talent, a band can survive and win over the support of fans, regardless of what others may say about the quality of their music. What’s most important is that their music is still here and the vast majority of critics who panned them in the past are not, and that’s as good as gold.

Here’s to “SLAUGHTER”………. Here’s to 30 YEARS of Rock n Roll and the Love Of Music and the Love Of Life……..

