Suzie Freese

Suzanne “Suzie” (Watkins) Freese, 84 of Taylorville, went to be with the Lord at 11:07 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She passed peacefully, with family and friends by her side.

Suzie was born on August 5, 1939, in Urbana, the daughter of Reese and Erma (Heerdt) Watkins. She married George Thomas Freese on June 9, 1963, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, in Urbana. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from the University of Illinois and worked for 29 years as the choir director for the Taylorville Public Schools. During her time working at the school, she was instrumental in organizing many Madrigal Dinners, musicals, and other choral performances. She was a member of the Taylorville First United Methodist Church and was also an active member of P.E.O.

Suzie was passionate about many things, most of all her family. She loved having everyone home and enjoyed making meals, playing cards and catching up. She was a passionate advocate for her students throughout the years. She always tried to inspire them to chase their dreams. She was encouraging, compassionate, and diligent in all of her endeavors, and had a profound impact on countless lives. She will be sorely missed.

Suzie is survived by her husband: George Freese of Taylorville; children: Jeff (Sheila) Freese of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Jennifer (Scott) Reeves of Victoria, Minnesota; grandchildren: Lindsay Freese, Alyson Reeves, Jordan Freese, and Emily Reeves; sister: Carol (John) Sims of Naperville; and sister-in-law: Mary (John) West of Farmer City. She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather.

A celebration of life service for Suzanne Freese will take place at noon on December 27th, at the Taylorville First United Methodist Church with Pastor Becky Lembke officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A private inurnment will take place at a later date at the Arthur Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Taylorville First United Methodist Church or P.E.O., Chapter FG. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Suzie, or condolences to her family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.