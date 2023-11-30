Arcola City Council- Water/sewer rates go up in December

By David Porter

The City of Arcola approved an increase in water and sewer rates at its Nov. 20 meeting. The new rates take effect with the December utility reading.

The new minimum rate for water is $15.25. Anything over 1,000 gallons is $9.75 per 1,000 gallons up to 50,000 gallons. The rate then goes to $8.75 per 1,000 gallons.

The minimum sewer rate is $13.25. Anything over 1,000 gallons is $9.90 per thousand gallons up to 5,000 gallons. The rate then goes to $6 per 1,000 gallons.

