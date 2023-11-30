Arcola Rotary celebrates 25 years

The Arcola Rotary Club celebrated its 25th anniversary at a banquet on November 19th at the Kaskaskia Country Club in Arcola. Approximately 40 Rotarians and friends were in attendance. Special guests included Rotary District 6490 Governor Janet Ellis-Nelson and Honorary Charter Members, Karl Konrad, accompanied by his wife, Judi, and Tom Chamberlain, both of whom helped start the club.

