Barron named Offensive MVP; Lindstrom Defensive MVP for Arcola football

By Mike Monahan
ARCOLA – The 4-5 Arcola Purple Rider football team coached by first-year coach Steve Snider had an awards night Nov. 19 and earning the Varsity Most Valuable player on offense was Oden Barron, a 5-10, 175 pound running back/linebacker and on defense it was Ryan Lindstrom, a 5-8 150 pound senior running back/defensive back, was named the Most Valuable Player on defense.

THE 4-5 ARCOLA FOOTBALL TEAM as well as the junior varsity was honored Nov. 19 at the Nancy Stiff Gymnasium. Pictured are Braden Phillips, Gael Elizondo, Jayden Henson-Stice, Carson Jewell, Ryan Lindstrom, Orlando Marcus, Brody Drake, Brevyn Whisman, Anthony Burgos and Tyson Lewis. Not pictured is Oden Barron.

