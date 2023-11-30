Barron named Offensive MVP; Lindstrom Defensive MVP for Arcola football

By Mike Monahan

ARCOLA – The 4-5 Arcola Purple Rider football team coached by first-year coach Steve Snider had an awards night Nov. 19 and earning the Varsity Most Valuable player on offense was Oden Barron, a 5-10, 175 pound running back/linebacker and on defense it was Ryan Lindstrom, a 5-8 150 pound senior running back/defensive back, was named the Most Valuable Player on defense.

