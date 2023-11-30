Col. Larry Icenogle earns distinguished honor

By Marty Yeakel

Colonel Larry Icenogle, USA (retired) was recently nominated and was selected to become a Distinguished Member of the 37th Armored Regiment. The 37th Armor is an armor regiment of the United States Army. It is often remembered as the successor to the 37th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division, commanded by then Lieutenant Colonel Creighton Abrams during World War II.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.