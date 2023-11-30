VILLA GROVE SPORTS WRAP

By Tony Hooker

Boy’s Basketball

Finish second at Shiloh Tournament

Comeback vs Tribe

Trailing by 16 points entering the fourth quarter, Villa Grove outscored Judah Christian 26-9 to eke out a 62-61 win in the season opener for both squads. Lukas Shadwick drilled 4 3-pointers on his way to a 22-point night to lead the way on the scoreboard. Brady Clodfelder added 15 points, Layne Rund chipped in 14 and Kyler Willams had 11 as only four Blue Devils scored on the evening. Shadwick also hauled in 11 rebounds, while Rund added 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for Villa Grove High School. Clodfelder also had 7 boards and 4 steals for the Blue and Gold.

