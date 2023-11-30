Warriors add accolades to football history

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s football team added to the long history of the storied program earning a spot in the IHSA Playoffs for the 32ndtime one of only a handful in the area that have done it and now sits a few games up on Arcola for the third most wins in state history. The feat didn’t come easy after a few setbacks early in the season. Head coach Andy Romine leaned on his seniors to win four of their last five regular-season games and the last three to capture the vaunted playoff berth.

