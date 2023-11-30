Warriors boy’s basketball start their assault this season

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boy’s basketball team enters the 2023-24 season with a big target on their back, returning four starters and almost their entire roster from a third-place squad from a year ago that compiled a 31-8 overall record that included five tourney titles. Senior Jordan Quinn and his buddies wouldn’t want it any other way and it showed as they fought off everything the Paxton-Buckley-Loda team threw at them for a double-digit win in their opener this past Tuesday, Nov. 21.

