Woller’s passion for the holidays 

By Tony Hooker

There are folks who like Christmas. There are folks who love Christmas. There are even folks who adore Christmas. And then there’s Julie “Juju” Woller.

To say that she loves Christmas is like saying that water is wet, and according to Juju, the roots of this love come from her time growing up on a farm between Deland and Weldon.

“It was always special. Our grandparents and parents always made it special. I’m the oldest of six kids, and so I got to help with decorating and wrapping presents for the little kids. It was always a special time because it was family time,” she recalled.

